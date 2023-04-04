Conwest Associates, LP Announces Dividend of $0.95 (OTCMKTS:CWPS)

Conwest Associates, LP (OTCMKTS:CWPS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.946 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Conwest Associates Stock Performance

CWPS opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. Conwest Associates has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Conwest Associates Company Profile

Conwest Associates, LP collects and distributes royalty payments. The company is based in Westlake Village, California.

