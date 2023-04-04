Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Declares Dividend of $0.77

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7691 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Kerry Group Price Performance

Shares of Kerry Group stock opened at $99.61 on Tuesday. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.43.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRYAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kerry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €118.00 ($128.26) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.