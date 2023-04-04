DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DSL opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the first quarter worth about $145,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the first quarter valued at $170,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

