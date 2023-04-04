DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE DSL opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.
