Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:WMMVY)

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.354 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Wal-Mart de México Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMMVY opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. Wal-Mart de México has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Wal-Mart de México had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Wal-Mart de México from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

