The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Shares of RTL stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Necessity Retail REIT

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Necessity Retail REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

About Necessity Retail REIT

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

