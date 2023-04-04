Hermez Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $262,942.03 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $181.44 million and $262,942.03 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.97 or 0.00017565 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00029818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003442 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,258.44 or 0.99948416 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.93983019 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $252,198.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.