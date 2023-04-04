Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Crane Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $114.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

