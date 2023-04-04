Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.00.
CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Crane in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Insider Activity at Crane
In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Crane
Crane Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $114.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.
Crane Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 24.90%.
About Crane
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
