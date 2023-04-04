Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($123.91) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €125.00 ($135.87) to €134.00 ($145.65) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS AEOXF opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.50.

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, build, and management of commercial airports. The company is responsible for the organization, operation, and development of civilian air transport in the Île-de-France region. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail & Services, Real Estate, International & Airport Developments, and Other Activities.

