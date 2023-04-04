Euler (EUL) Price Tops $3.84 on Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Euler has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $64.00 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can now be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00013581 BTC on popular exchanges.

Euler Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

