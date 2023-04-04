Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

Shares of Telenet Group stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Telenet Group has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

