United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 388,313 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

