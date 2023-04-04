Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2023

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNRGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.14.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.