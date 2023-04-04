Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.14.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.