Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Underperform” at BNP Paribas

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DNB Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.14.
Shares of EQNR stock opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.
Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.
