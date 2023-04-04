Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) versus Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Critical Survey

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) and Coloured Ties Capital (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.52, meaning that its share price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coloured Ties Capital has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permian Resources and Coloured Ties Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $2.13 billion 3.03 $515.04 million $1.61 7.17 Coloured Ties Capital N/A N/A -$410,000.00 ($0.02) -34.24

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Coloured Ties Capital. Coloured Ties Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permian Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

88.4% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and Coloured Ties Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 24.17% 13.79% 9.22% Coloured Ties Capital N/A 15.14% 14.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Permian Resources and Coloured Ties Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 2 8 0 2.80 Coloured Ties Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Permian Resources currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.32%. Given Permian Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Permian Resources is more favorable than Coloured Ties Capital.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Coloured Ties Capital on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Coloured Ties Capital

Coloured Ties Capital, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the acquisition and sale of investments in other companies. The company was founded on August 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

