Ubiquiti (UI) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ubiquiti to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 19.42% -107.88% 36.56% Ubiquiti Competitors -245.24% -53.66% -5.21%

Dividends

Ubiquiti pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ubiquiti pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 44.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

3.6% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 93.2% of Ubiquiti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti’s peers have a beta of -2.77, meaning that their average share price is 377% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ubiquiti and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubiquiti Competitors 290 1538 2501 108 2.55

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 21.13%. Given Ubiquiti’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ubiquiti has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.69 billion $378.66 million 46.74 Ubiquiti Competitors $4.42 billion $643.17 million 2.74

Ubiquiti’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ubiquiti. Ubiquiti is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its trademarks include the U logo, UI, airMAX, airFiber, mFi, EdgeMAX, UniFi, AmpliFi, and UFiber. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

