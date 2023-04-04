Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on POFCY shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 200 ($2.48) to GBX 110 ($1.37) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Petrofac has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.97.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.