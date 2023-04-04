Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Increased to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $200.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.58. The stock has a market cap of $324.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after acquiring an additional 354,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.