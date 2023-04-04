Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

