Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.