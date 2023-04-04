Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 98,451 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 757,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,451 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $17,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.07 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

