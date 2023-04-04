Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,392,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $62.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

