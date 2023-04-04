Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $237,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

PAYX opened at $111.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

