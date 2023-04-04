Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $750,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWO opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

