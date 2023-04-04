Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day moving average is $161.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $7,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,921,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $7,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,921,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,337 shares of company stock valued at $88,519,832 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

