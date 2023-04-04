Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of ETN opened at $170.54 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.63 and its 200-day moving average is $158.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

