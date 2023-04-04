Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,721 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 614,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 104,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 255,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on F. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

