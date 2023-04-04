Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

Shares of CRWD opened at $136.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.04.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

