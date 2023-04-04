Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,587 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after purchasing an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 334.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 414,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 319,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 40.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,421,000 after purchasing an additional 303,924 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $113.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.68. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.18%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.