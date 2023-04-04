VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $544.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.59.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

EGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

