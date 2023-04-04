VAALCO Energy (EGY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
Shares of EGY stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $544.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.59.
VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 21.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy
Analyst Ratings Changes
EGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.
Further Reading
