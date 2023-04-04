Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,560 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PGR opened at $145.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.53. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

