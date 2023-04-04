The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Increased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Progressive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Progressive by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $145.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.35 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

About Progressive



Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

