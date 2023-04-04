Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 243.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

ED opened at $95.09 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

