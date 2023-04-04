SNS Financial Group LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $484.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $53.04. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

