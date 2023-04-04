Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $7.41 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Helmerich & Payne worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

