Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

Shares of JKHY opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.25 and its 200-day moving average is $176.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

