Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $211.87 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.