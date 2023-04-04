Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.03.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $367.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

