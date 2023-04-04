The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $341,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $297.73 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market cap of $302.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.