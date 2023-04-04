Phillips Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 147,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 575,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,038,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 53,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 49,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 190,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average of $96.27. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,668 shares of company stock worth $8,101,419 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

