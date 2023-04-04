First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $405,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $339.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.60 and a 200 day moving average of $304.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

