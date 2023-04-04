Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $104.91 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.27.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,101,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.