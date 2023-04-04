ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $22.43 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

HD stock opened at $297.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $302.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.69 and a 200-day moving average of $303.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

