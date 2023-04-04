Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $297.73 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.69 and its 200-day moving average is $303.64. The company has a market capitalization of $302.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.61.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

