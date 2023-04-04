18,041 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PULS. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,683,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 999,999 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,089,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2,238.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 468,809 shares in the last quarter.

PULS opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

