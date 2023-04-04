Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Downgraded by Lifesci Capital to “Market Perform”

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Better Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $16.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Better Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTTX Get Rating ) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

