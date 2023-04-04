Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Downgraded by Lifesci Capital to “Market Perform”

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Better Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
Better Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Better Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Better Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $16.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Therapeutics
Better Therapeutics Company Profile
Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Better Therapeutics (BTTX)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.