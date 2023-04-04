KULR Technology Group’s (KULR) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Taglich Brothers

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Taglich Brothers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

KULR stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $92.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

