Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 22 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,249,000 after acquiring an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $683.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $593.71.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.