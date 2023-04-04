K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,600,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Graco

Graco Stock Performance

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787 over the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GGG stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Stories

