Stonegate Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $249.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $294.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.