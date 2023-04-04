Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,885 shares of company stock worth $6,204,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

