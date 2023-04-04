Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $201.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

